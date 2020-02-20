Well, it looks like Mike Bloomberg’s refusal to release the unknown number of women who worked at Bloomberg and then signed NDAs after accusing the former NYC mayor and others at the company of sexual harassment is on the prowl for tips:

As always, if you have a newsworthy tip about any of the candidates on stage tonight, my email is: *protected email* — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 20, 2020

Enjoy the ride, Mini Mike. You’ve earned it:

Uh on Bloomberg https://t.co/DYZ2m7a5nR — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 20, 2020

Im thinking those Bloomberg NDAs are officially TRASH—- Get 'em Ronan. #DemDebate https://t.co/3Rex6FmhL6 — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) February 20, 2020

You knoooooow Ronan is fishing for those NDAs https://t.co/hTQWlnuZxe — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) February 20, 2020

