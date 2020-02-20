ICYMI at last night’s debate, protesters interrupted Joe Biden during his closing remarks (although you couldn’t really hear what they were saying while watching at home):

Democrats in disarray: Joe Biden closing at Democrat debate interrupted by protestershttps://t.co/AIeSuqRDnl pic.twitter.com/mXXr7HF1m1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2020

WATCH: Protesters interrupt the #DemDebate as the debate nears end. pic.twitter.com/pybqj99BKE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2020

And it’s too bad because they were calling out Biden for his and Obama’s immigration policies:

Protesters interrupted the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, criticizing Joe Biden's record on immigration and deportations. https://t.co/BMZkUMLJvY — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) February 20, 2020

Specifically how they deported 3 million or so illegal immigrants:

During tonight's #DemDebate, a protester interrupted Joe Biden, shouting: "You deported 3 million," a reference to Obama-Biden administration.

A similar protest took place in Detroit last year during another Democratic debate. Protesters yelled "3 million deportations" at Biden. — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) February 20, 2020

But we should point out that the protesters left out that the Obama-Biden regime also put kids in cages, which is something Dems want to pretend only happened after Trump was sworn into office:

