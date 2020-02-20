ICYMI at last night’s debate, protesters interrupted Joe Biden during his closing remarks (although you couldn’t really hear what they were saying while watching at home):

And it’s too bad because they were calling out Biden for his and Obama’s immigration policies:

Specifically how they deported 3 million or so illegal immigrants:

But we should point out that the protesters left out that the Obama-Biden regime also put kids in cages, which is something Dems want to pretend only happened after Trump was sworn into office:

Oh, and Michael Bloomberg still hasn’t corrected his ad that showed Obama-era footage that he tried to pass of as happening while Trump was president:

