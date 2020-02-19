Bernie’s national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray was called out for lying on air earlier today when she said Michael Bloomberg “has suffered heart attacks in the past”:

This is false. Michael Bloomberg has not had a heart attack (and there's no evidence he's had one that is being hidden). He did have two stents put in 20 years ago, which is a relatively minor procedure that is usually an overnight hospital stay. https://t.co/0NrkbhooE0 https://t.co/3J5pwFNL4c — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) February 19, 2020

She later took to Twitter saying she “mispoke” [sic]:

I mispoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack. Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

That’s not an apology though:

Sanders 2020 press secretary says she "misspoke" on CNN earlier in claiming Michael Bloomberg "suffered heart attacks in the past." Offers no apology. https://t.co/Vw3oi95REz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 19, 2020

Here’s what she meant to get across to her audience:

“Before he was elected mayor in 2001, Michael R. Bloomberg had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart, a person with knowledge of Mr. Bloomberg’s health said last night.” https://t.co/efXmDQRfD3 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

Nope, not going to work:

"Bloomberg had stents inserted" somehow became "Bloomberg had multiple heart attacks." This isn't an apology, it's an evasion. And what about comparing media requests for Bernie's medical records to racist birthers fulminating about Obama's birth certificate? https://t.co/LOGOy1Yn7U — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 19, 2020

This is so great to watch:

Sounds like the kind of thing Trump did to @HillaryClinton

– trying to duck his own issues, paint her as one foot in the grave. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

If only there were some examples throughout history on how socialism always turns out:

Dems always say, 'Gosh if we were in the position I'd hope to do what NeverTrumpers are' Now is the shot: Who is smearing the press, whose campaign has a mob mentality, whose campaign won't be transparent and breaks promises? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

Enjoy being the frontrunner, Sen. Sanders:

Requests for this information is entirely legitimate and the Sanders campaign should not demean journalists for asking about it. https://t.co/7YrLdHkKwh — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2020

