There are media reports this morning that Attorney General Bill Barr has “told people close to Trump that he is considering quitting over the president’s tweets,” according to anonymous officials:

From the Post:

Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials said, foreshadowing a possible confrontation between the president and his attorney general over the independence of the Justice Department.

But Bill Barr’s spox quickly shot the story down:

