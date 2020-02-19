There are media reports this morning that Attorney General Bill Barr has “told people close to Trump that he is considering quitting over the president’s tweets,” according to anonymous officials:

Barr has told people close to Trump that he is considering quitting over the president’s tweets, officials say https://t.co/PibwG7jR6Q — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2020

From the Post:

Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials said, foreshadowing a possible confrontation between the president and his attorney general over the independence of the Justice Department.

But Bill Barr’s spox quickly shot the story down:

Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020

It’s a pattern?

Funny how all the “anonymous” gossip peddled to Russian collusion hoaxers in media ends up being nothing but a pack of lies, again and again and again. https://t.co/yD6YublHll — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2020

Libs aren’t buying it, FWIW:

I wake up and find that even the Paper of Record is leading with one of these BS “Barr is becoming fed up by Trump” stories. When will people stop letting themselves get played? — Sam Bagenstos (@sbagen) February 19, 2020

Quit. Otherwise this is meaningless distraction while Barr implements the evisceration of the equal administration of justice. https://t.co/Dq1mjObRof — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 19, 2020

well constructed nonsense here out of DOJ. Leak the AG is thinking of resigning, make sure everyone matches the story and then put out an official tweet denying that story. And we all just fell off the turnip truck. https://t.co/HTbUWfC4oQ — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 19, 2020

