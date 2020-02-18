Get the popcorn, because Michael Bloomberg has bought his way onto the debate stage tomorrow night in Nevada:

It’s happening!

This same national poll has Blomberg in second place with 19%:

Followed by Biden at 15%, Warren at 12% and Klobuchar at 9%:

And there was more good news for Bloomberg out of Virginia:

