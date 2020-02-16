Angry vegans, one of them topless, interrupted Bernie’s rally today in Carson City, NV, apparently angry at his pas support of the dairy industry.

Via ABC’s Adam Kelsey:

Quite the protest as @BernieSanders begins his remarks. A woman grabs his mic to ask the senator to “stop propping up the dairy industry, and then topless women came on stage and poured what appeared to be red-colored water (blood?) on themselves. — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 16, 2020

Sanders stepped aside as security removed them from the stage, then quipped that there’s always some excitement in Nevada. — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 16, 2020

Off the top of my head, I can only recall three protesters interrupting Sanders in the past year, and all three times they were animal-related. — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 16, 2020

Video here:

An animal rights activist stole Bernie’s mic and then another stripped bare-boob at the Carson City NV rally. That’s real Vegas mentality over there 😳#BernieCarsonCity pic.twitter.com/HL3DaKPDzp — Bernard Sanders 2020 🌹 (@MacawiliSteven) February 16, 2020

LOL.

***