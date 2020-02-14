Police in Cayce, S.C. identified the dead man found in the same neighborhood as murdered 6-year-old Faye Swetlik as Coty Taylor, age 30:

This is the back of Coty Taylor’s apartment 602 Picadilly Dr. Officials say he is the male who was found dead the same afternoon at 6-year-old #FayeSwetlik @WLTX pic.twitter.com/vlQR9GcLHW — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) February 14, 2020

Who is Coty Taylor, man linked to Faye Swetlik death? https://t.co/8oL1IeE3tb pic.twitter.com/jy1eszFYGt — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) February 14, 2020

He was a neighbor of the the girl and not a family member or friend:

#BREAKING: @Cayce_DPS says chief found the body yesterday. The man found dead in the neighborhood is linked to death of #Faye. He was a 30 year old neighbor. Not a family member or a friend. “I want everyone to continue to pray for #FayeSwetlik.” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/a0WyuzgP8y — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 14, 2020

Faye’s body was found in the woods near his apartment complex:

#FayeSwetlik was found in a wooded area between her residence and the NAPA AUTO parts. The man was found at his residence. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 14, 2020

Police actually searched his home before and returned after they found evidence linking him to Faye in his garbage:

Male is ID’d as 30 year old Coty Scott Taylor. Officers say they spoke to him and searched his home while he was still alive and as Faye was missing. They found a critical piece of evidence in his trash can that led them to search that area again. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 14, 2020

Police didn’t say what the evidence was, but said it was listed in the missing person’s report (“polka dot rain boots, a pink flowered shirt and a black t-shirt with a neon design and ‘PEACE’ written on the front”). Officers found the evidence after following the local trash truck:

Investigators say they found one of these items in the trash of the man they later found dead. Officers followed trash pick-up trucks and found it in the Coty Taylor's trash. pic.twitter.com/o90dRt4HDx — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) February 14, 2020

Police think Faye’s body was not in the woods long as they had searched that area before:

Again, they did not believe the body of #Faye was in that area for long as they had searched it several time. #FayeMarieSwetlik @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 14, 2020

Taylor reportedly had not criminal record and was not known to authorities: