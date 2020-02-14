Please be true. Please be true. Please be true:

SCOOP: Multiple Sources tell @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 15, 2020

You think they’d let him drive?

Not going to lie; I'll watch the hell out this. https://t.co/X3DdmqoGcr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2020

Must see TV:

Epic! Let's see what that Beast can do on the track. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 15, 2020

Of course, libs have no clue on just how popular this will be with people THEY NEED to win:

You thought an event couldn’t get any trashier and then… https://t.co/snYD3MDNCo — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 15, 2020

It’s going to be epic (if he does it):

Tune in on Sunday and find out!

I look forward to attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday with lots of my great friends from Florida, including the France family and @RepMichaelWaltz from #FL6. See you there, good luck to everyone! @NASCAR @SenRickScott @marcorubio @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/e0SUl4GfBm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

***