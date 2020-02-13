A woman named Wendi Williams has gone viral after she posted this video of an altercation she had on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte where she filmed the passenger behind her punching her seat after she reclined it. If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is in all of its glory:

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

Williams later tweeted that she’s calling the FBI to press charges after she wasn’t satisfied with American’s response, especially the part where the flight attendant allegedly offered the guy a complimentary cocktail:

After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I’ve decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant. She offered him a complimentary cocktail! — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

Hi, Wendi. Your comments concern us and we'd like to look into this. Please DM your record locator and details. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 8, 2020

@America34365159 My THREE emails didn’t concern you AT ALL! Look it up! Nightmare Flight AA4393 MSY to CLT) Flight Attendant’s name is “Loretta” She refused to give me her last name! — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

Customer Relations sent a response to you. We'd still like to have a specialist contact you. Please DM your contact info. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 8, 2020

I was contacted via phone by @AmericanAir, they apologized but really didn’t accept any responsibility for the flight attendant’s actions. I will be calling the FBI to press charges against the “man” who mistook me for a punching bag. Anyone who doesn’t like it, I don’t care! — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

She also posted a photo of her boarding pass as proof and says she “lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has [sic] horrible headaches for a week”:

My name is Wendi Williams. It was flight AA4393, from New Orleans to Charlotte, seat 20D. You clearly want me to do this quietly through a DM. I tried 3 times to do this quietly. I’ve lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has horrible headaches for a week https://t.co/MDAp4NqUJ2 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

I’m done being quiet! I’ve had extensive neck surgeries – my cervical spine is completely fused, except for C1. You can contact me. https://t.co/YqxjHP47wY pic.twitter.com/gE20zWq1o9 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

According to Williams, she did raise her seat while he was eating and the punching occurred after that:

What do you mean? I clearly stated many times that he asked me to put my seat up while he ate. I did. I then reclined when he was done and he started hammering away at my seat until I started videoing, at which point he was still aggressive but nothing like prior to me videoing! https://t.co/LvCdmxqAFX — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

She noted that he’s watching a video at the time she was recording and “isn’t squished”:

His tray is completely down. He isn’t squished. He’s watching a video, which is on a try table, completely flat! https://t.co/vRFViwP27X — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

We’ll keep you posted if anything comes of this.

