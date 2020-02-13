For those that may not remember, Mayor Mike Bloomberg was caught lying about his height back in 2011 when he listed himself on his NY driver’s license at 5’10”. According to his doctor, he’s only 5’7″:

NEW: Bloomberg releases a letter from his doctor, deeming him to be in “outstanding health” and detailing some of the 77 year old’s medical history. The release comes as the word on everyone’s lips on the campaign trail lately seems to be “transparency.” pic.twitter.com/TEO0DUYKjW — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) December 12, 2019

From the New York Times back then:

The buried lede: Mike Bloomberg finally confirms he gave himself an extra three inches in height on his driver’s license https://t.co/OYkJtHS6p5 https://t.co/lrcYlWsBZQ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 12, 2019

The blog post also included this gem of a photo caption: “Maybe 5-foot-10 in a helmet?”:

And as the NYT’s Maggie Haberman has pointed out multiple times today, this really does bother the former mayor:

I’m going to disagree with you as someone who covered him in his 2001 campaign and for many years after, Tim. Typically people who are not bothered don’t put down the wrong height on their driver’s license. https://t.co/ohlGUBsmJX — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2020

Trump wins again.

