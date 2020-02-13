Michael Bloomberg’s meme buying spree last night has set off a meme war with President Trump.

Here’s Dan Scavino’s response to the Bloomberg news:

And then the president himself piled on, calling Bloomberg a “5’4″ mass of dead energy”:

Trending

According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, the former NYC mayor is actually bothered by his height:

Bloomberg then responded with an insult of his own:

And another meme:

Make it stop.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BloombergmemeTrump