This is a long thread by journo Blake Zeff who has covered Michael Bloomberg in the past, but well worth your time.

In short? The mayor seems to be successfully buying his way through the 2020 election:

The degree to which Michael Bloomberg is using his fortune to fundamentally alter & manipulate U.S. politics to his personal advantage extends way beyond ads. I've worked against him, covered him as a journalist & worked with his top aides. Here’s their playbook: (1/17) — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

A $1 million donation to a church goes a long way:

Let’s start with endorsements. Background: Bloomberg was a GOP mayor & Rudy Giuliani ally, whose police stopped innocent black men so often his tactics were ruled unconstitutional. So how did he possibly get key Democratic endorsements in NYC? Here’s one way 👇 2/17 pic.twitter.com/1IjbI5Z7gz — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

As do the millions he’s spent electing Dems:

But come on, it’s not like he can do that in *this* campaign. Sure he’s compiling a ton of random endorsements nationwide despite merely being a former mayor. But that’s because they loved his soda ban. Or his speaking style. Or…👇 3/17 https://t.co/vupRr0uMqp pic.twitter.com/ZSDzho8YD6 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

$110 million to be precise:

In 2018, Mike spent $110 million to boost 24 candidates now in Congress. Turns out, giving people $2 million can be the start of a beautiful friendship. Then there are mayors: Want a grant from Bloomberg for new programs in your city…? 4/17 https://t.co/5tRX3Fbqmu — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

He buys influence through community groups, too:

You may also see “community groups” back Mike's candidacy. As mayor, non-profits supported him when he reversed a voter referendum on term limits & made a backroom deal to help himself get a 3rd term. How’d that happen, you ask? He applied himself.👇 5/17 https://t.co/oISYWjWap4 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

He’s OK buying off both sides, apparently:

You may also see fewer critics bash Mike's candidacy than you’d expect. After changing parties from GOP to Independent in 2007 as mayor, the local GOP rarely attacked anything he did. How'd he pull that off? I’ll give you a million guesses… 6/17 https://t.co/oJBrMcerqT — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

LOL. Free wine? Sign us up:

Forget endorsements: This campaign has grassroots support! Mike held events in various states recently & got huge crowds. They were clearly inspired by that “Mike Will Get It Done” energy. But *this* probably didn’t hurt, either…👇 7/17 pic.twitter.com/CzWXR4MMVR — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

If you’re going to work in politics, work for the billionaire:

Then there’s staff. Mike poaches talent away from other campaigns, by giving folks huge salaries & perks (catered meals, etc). His money also lets him hire more staff than all his opponents combined, while grassroots campaigns have to run on $18 checks from G’ma Millie. 8/17 pic.twitter.com/a1hBu84I3K — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

And he’s reportedly using his connections to get donors to sit the election out:

Mike's wealth even affects his rivals’ fundraising. Using his relationships with other rich donors, he’s personally asking them to sit the election out, so his rivals can't raise cash. Because having $61b to spend, versus $20mil for the other Dems, is too close for comfort 9/17 pic.twitter.com/7Nrl8lTmBY — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

He’s even paying people for Instagram posts:

This one I’ll just leave here. (10/17)https://t.co/fSips92VCH — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

And the ads. So. Many. Ads:

OK, let’s discuss the non-stop ads. Saturating the airwaves gives you the huge advantage of never needing media coverage – which means rarely having to submit to interviews or scrutiny. If they want, they can make sure this👇 never happens again 11/17 https://t.co/7iwvPbrCNc — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

And he’s lying in the ads if anyone in the media cares:

Let’s be honest: Ads also enable Mike to mislead voters without being corrected. One ad portrays him as Obama’s BFF, even though Mike didn’t back him in '08 & barely did in '12, when he scolded Obama for being partisan, divisive & populist. But few will see this pushback👇 12/17 pic.twitter.com/bXbbZIx5OX — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

The media isn’t fact-checking him (as we told you with this ad where he showed photos from the Obama era of immigrant kids in cages and passed them off as the result of a Trump policy):

The issue’s not just that Mike’s ads help him “get his story out more.” It’s that they enable him to *craft* whatever story he wants, blast it to every voter 1000 times, & bypass the media. And if the story takes creative licenses, oh well. How will viewers ever find out? 13/17 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

“Machiavellian ethics”:

One reason it all works so well is that Mike & the team he was able to acquire, are smart. Other rich candidates have failed. But Mike's team has a combo that's rare – maybe even unprecedented – in U.S. politics: unlimited money, elite intelligence & Machiavellian ethics. 14/17 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

For example, they know Mike has real vulnerabilities in the primary on issues & his GOP past. But they also know Dems hate Trump. So, that’s where the campaign turns all its focus. This achieves several things. First, makes him seem “above” the internal primary bickering. 15/17 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

Also: Positions him as a general election candidate now, evades discussion of Dem primary issues where his record is toxic, & presents one of biggest GOP donors ever (Mike) as a loyal Dem who just wants to see Trump (his old golf pal) lose. So far, voters are lapping it up. 16/17 — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

So, what else is out there?

3 months ago, polls found Mike Bloomberg “widely disliked” with the highest negatives in the race. Now he’s a top 3 contender for the Democratic nomination. One of the richest humans ever is trying to upend every part of the process. And this is just the stuff we know about. /END — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

