While addressing supporters in South Carolina because of his 5th place finish in New Hampshire, failing presidential candidate Joe Biden mistakenly said he lost in Nevada, which is the next state to vote:

Watch here:

This pretty much sums up each candidate:

And believe it or not, Biden is still looking for his first primary or caucus win . . . ever:

Biden is banking on his support with voters of color:

Something to watch, however: The socialists are losing:

As for the calendar, Nevada votes on Saturday Feb. 22, South Carolina on Saturday Feb. 29.

