Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is badly failing at this whole running for president thing, is quite angry at President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar over the DOJ now asking for a lighter sentence for Roger Stone:

Donald Trump is shredding the rule of law in this country. His AG overruled career prosecutors to reduce the sentence for his buddy Roger Stone after Stone committed crimes to protect him. Every Republican who voted to acquit Trump for his corrupt actions enabled and owns this. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

Ad she’s blaming Republicans in Congress for it:

Donald Trump can continue his corrupt rampages and vendettas because elected Republicans do nothing. They lack the courage and backbone shown by four career prosecutors who stepped down rather than facilitate the Attorney General’s corrupt scheme. But we are not powerless. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

But she wants those same Republicans to now impeach Barr for whatever it is she thinks he’s done:

Congress must act immediately to rein in our lawless Attorney General. Barr should resign or face impeachment. And Congress should use spending power to defund the AG’s authority to interfere with anything that affects Trump, his friends, or his elections. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

It’s adorable that she still thinks she has a chance at winning the nomination:

I am the only candidate to propose an independent DOJ task force to investigate crimes by Trump administration officials. Every Democratic candidate must commit to it—so Trump officials know they will be held accountable by career prosecutors once he is out of office. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

We’re a few bad news cycles away from Warren leading a “LOCK HIM UP!” chant at one of her rallies, aren’t we?

Abusing official power to protect political friends and attack opponents is common in authoritarian regimes like Putin’s Russia. Trump and Barr’s conduct has no place in our democracy. To end it, Congress must act—and the American people must hold them accountable in November. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

***