Joe Biden is ditching the state of New Hampshire, and his own election night party, and headed to South Carolina:

NEW — whoa: @JoeBiden is ditching his New Hampshire election night party and is heading to South Carolina. The Bidens will address their supporters in New Hampshire by livestream (!) tonight from South Carolina.#fitn #nhpolitics — Cate Martel (@CateMartel) February 11, 2020

This is what defeat looks like:

“Look, the rest of the nation is out there,” Joe Biden says as he retreats from NH and heads to SC tonight. “There’s an awful lot of electoral votes to be had. We’ll see.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2020

Look how much has changed in three months:

Biden, 95 days ago, filing for the New Hampshire ballot: “I plan on trying to win New Hampshire. I’m not here to come in second. I never enter anything to come in second.” https://t.co/7TG53tvO86 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 11, 2020

***

