LOL.

If Joe Biden thinks “Mickey Mouse can defeat Donald Trump,” what does that say about Hillary Clinton, who could not beat Donald Trump?

I asked @JoeBiden if @BernieSanders can beat Donald Trump and he said “Mickey Mouse can defeat Donald Trump!” pic.twitter.com/D8Ty2pPSL8 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 11, 2020

And he loved that line so much, he’s used it again on “Morning Joe”:

"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot." —@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/91dJpO5zCf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 11, 2020

What it says is Hillary was AWFUL:

Initially sounds like a good line. But a bit odd for the candidate who has made the case he’s the most electable to say that anyone, even Mickey Mouse, is electable against Donald Trump. Also, what does it say about Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/4g6OyDHq3v — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2020

Maybe Dems should nominate Mickey Mouse?

I think the only logical conclusion from Biden's comments is that if Mickey Mouse had run against Hillary for President, then the rodent would currently be occupying the Oval Office. I’m not saying this is (or isn't) my view: just the only conclusion from Biden's point: https://t.co/X2aL1GMIcN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 11, 2020

Biden just isn’t very good at this:

Hmmm.. Mickey Mouse would have a better shot than most of the current Democrat candidates… https://t.co/Gy9DJYi6iC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2020

***