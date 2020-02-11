LOL.

If Joe Biden thinks “Mickey Mouse can defeat Donald Trump,” what does that say about Hillary Clinton, who could not beat Donald Trump?

And he loved that line so much, he’s used it again on “Morning Joe”:

What it says is Hillary was AWFUL:

Maybe Dems should nominate Mickey Mouse?

Biden just isn’t very good at this:

***

