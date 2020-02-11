SHOT. . .

There’s an article out today in the AP that says Trump advisers were hoping the president’s presence in New Hampshire, along with his Secret Service detail, would cause headaches for Dems crisscrossing the state ahead of today’s primary:

"Advisers hoped that Secret Service moves in Manchester to secure the area for president would make it harder for Democratic candidates and their supporters to transverse the state’s largest city in the hours before the primary’s first votes are cast" https://t.co/weAvZIA0s8 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 11, 2020

CHASER. . .

And for all the libs mad at the president over this, Donna Brazile did the same thing for Al Gore back in 2000. Via USA Today’s Susan Page (note that Brazile did this on election day, Trump — allegedly — was the day before voting started):

Not unprecedented: Donna Brazile once told me she sent Al Gore & his motorcade out on the day of the New Hampshire primary in 2000 with the (unspoken) goal of delaying commuters heading home from Boston, the sort of white collar professionals who might be backing Bill Bradley. https://t.co/p21DZ7RRWk — Susan Page (@SusanPage) February 11, 2020

Every. Time! Whatever Trump does, there’s always a lib who has done the same thing. But, of course, Dems are ONLY mad now:

The President of the United States engaging in voter suppression in New Hampshire. https://t.co/gFNYhucrew — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 11, 2020

Will any of these clowns call out Brazile for doing the same thing?

This is extraordinary, actually. The president, having been acquitted for using the machinery of the state to benefit his own campaign, is doing it again. This time weaponizing the Secret Service to hobble his rivals. https://t.co/2IMQoXI4e8 — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) February 11, 2020

Classic Al Gore, you mean:

LOCK HIM UP (Gore, we mean):

Using the taxpayer-funded Secret Service for political purposes is illegal, but when did that stop Trump and his enablers? https://t.co/kUxuUgoPOC — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 11, 2020

And it didn’t even do anything, if true:

i dont quite get the theory here. A) Voting started today. Trump was here yesterday.

B) I was in Manchester yesterday and it wasn’t all too hard to get around. https://t.co/fkZeEHDRPc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 11, 2020

Everyone, please go on with your day. Move along:

Biden had an event a mile and half away from Trump's at about the same time and it was fully possible to get there and leave without getting tied up in Trump traffic. https://t.co/nF4Z6cQXp9 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 11, 2020

***