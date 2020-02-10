Benjamin Wittes, friend of ex-FBI Director James Comey, compared President Trump firing people to the Holocaust. Literally:

First he came for @comey, and I said nothing because I was mad at @comey because of the Clinton email investigation and I blamed him for Trump’s election. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for Andy McCabe and I said nothing because there was this inspector general report that said McCabe lacked candor. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for Jim Baker and I said nothing because I had never heard of Jim Baker and the FBI director is entitled to his own leadership team anyway. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for @NatSecLisa and @petestrzok and I said nothing because they sent text messages and the president and Fox News kept reminding me that they had an affair. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for Bruce Ohr and I said nothing because that one was so deep in the weeds that it made my head hurt and maybe Bruce Ohr shouldn’t have been doing what he was doing anyway. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for Jeff Sessions and I said nothing because, shit, he was Jeff Fucking Sessions and it actually took Donald Trump to discover the one or two honorable bones in his body. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

Then he came for Sir @KimDarroch, and I said nothing because he’s a British government official and I have no dog in a fight over how the UK staffs its embassies. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

And then he came for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother, Evgeny Vindman, and I said nothing—because I was used to it. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

These people need help:

A thread in which someone suggests the firing of unconscionably poor performers is just like the Holocaust. https://t.co/yYdbW1ae0f — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 9, 2020

“Security state agents are at the lead victim group among some”:

Invoking the Martin Niemöller poem about the victims of Nazism in defense of a bunch of security state technocrats who were re-assigned or fired and then profited greatly from it is repugnant but unsurprising. Security state agents are at the lead victim group among some: https://t.co/fYQHErydfc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2020

And whatever you think of Donald Trump, how do you compare Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to Comey and McCabe?

To compare Vindman to Comey and McCabe is a terrible insult to Vindman. https://t.co/c9JH3rxLzL — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 9, 2020

If they are the same, does that mean Vindman gets referred for prosecution, too?

By comparing Vindman to James Comey and Andrew McCabe, both of whom were referred for criminal prosecution by the DOJ inspector general, Professor Tick Tock von Boom Boom here is making our Vindman court-martial argument for us. https://t.co/vApibupAqk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 9, 2020

Just keep doubling down, journos:

An absurd, offensive thread on every level, but among the most delusional aspects is his conceit that “I said nothing” applies to these cases- Insane lib journos/Democrats spent 3 years talking *incessantly* about all of this, were constantly wrong, and always just doubled down https://t.co/g72fZ40Ttc — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 9, 2020

Lucrative book deals vs. death:

My Jewish great-grandparents were killed in Auschwitz. On the other hand, these national security state officials were re-assigned or used their firings for lucrative book deals & cable news gigs. Jeff Sessions is now running for his old Senate seat. Otherwise, great analogue: https://t.co/J06TR3Ol0k — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) February 9, 2020

And screenshots for posterity:

In case he deletes his absolutely asinine thread. pic.twitter.com/T9JcCyWbq9 — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 9, 2020

***