Two U.S. Special Forces soldiers were killed in what was reportedly an insider attack in the Sherzad district of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province:

The soldiers were identified as “SSgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and SSgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, N.M”:

Trending

6 other soldiers were injured in the attack:

Both enlisted in 2009 and Rodriguez was on his 10th deployment:

Twitchy favorite and Marine Corps vet Jesse Kelly tweeted at President Trump, “Enough is enough. Please, bring them home”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Afghanistan