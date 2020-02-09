More Joe Biden on the campaign trail in New Hampshire today. . .

Goodbye straws, you had a good run:

“I don’t think we should use plastic straws anymore at restaurants,” Biden says in response to a child’s question about climate change, drawing applause here in Hudson — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 9, 2020

Biden: “I don’t think we should be using plastic straws anymore in restaurants.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 9, 2020

Civilian ownership of F-15s? Yes please:

Biden: "Those who say 'the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots' — a great line, well, guess what: The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government you need an F-15 with Hellfire Missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you." pic.twitter.com/npmW40DHS2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

And does Joe Biden even know what kind of shotgun Joe Biden owns? It’s unclear:

Biden still unsure what kind of shotgun he owns: pic.twitter.com/p9yfkgECnv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

If you watched these clips and cringed, you’re not alone:

Fifteen minutes in, the crowd applauds for the first time after Biden hits Trump on his character. It’s so quiet here compared to the Buttigieg rally nearby in Nashua earlier today. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 9, 2020

Fact check? True:

Woman in crowd whispers to me: “He just seems tired.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 9, 2020

***

