The power to the Nashua Radisson hotel, where the Biden campaign is staying, is completely out. Fortunately, it’s not winter in New Hampshire — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 9, 2020

The power at the Nashua Raddisson, where the Biden campaign is posted up, is out. Almost entirely out. It's pretty creepy and kinda cold!! — Nidhi Prakash (@nidhiprakash) February 10, 2020

Some days on the campaign trail are long and arduous and stressful. And some days you can see Joe Biden have a frank and earnest conversation with a Polar bear. pic.twitter.com/I0X4zLMRUZ — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) February 9, 2020

I’ve watched Biden closely the last few days, and especially today in his NH event he doesn’t have it anymore, can sense he knows it. Sickens me to accept this reality, one of our most genuine public servants ever. I hope his black supporters can find a substitute, or Trump wins. — Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) February 9, 2020

Watching Biden greeting well wishers after his NH event on @cspan they said nice things but few if any said they were voting for him. Similar response from callers. — Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) February 10, 2020

