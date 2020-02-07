Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden were all asked about President Trump ordering an airstrike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and — SURPRISE — they were against it.

Here’s Buttigieg:

"It depends on the circumstance and the information gathered to determine whether an action like that is justified…this isn't an episode of 24"-@PeteButtigieg on whether as president he would've ordered the Soleimani strike #DemDebate — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 8, 2020

Outrageous! Buttigieg just said he would not take out a terrorist responsible for killing 603 Americans, who had just killed a U.S. contractor, and who was actively planning more attacks They've totally lost it!https://t.co/SLZ8mzDtvz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 8, 2020

Pete Buttigieg is admitting he would have allow Soleimani, a man responsible for the deaths and maimings of hundreds of Americans, to stay alive. #DemDebate. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden:

Joe Biden claims that there was no "eminent" (imminent) threat from Soleimani despite the fact that he'd just besieged the US Embassy in Iraq. Now he's yelling incoherently like some old man trying to get those damn kids off the lawn. "THIS GUY DUDNT DESERVE…" — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2020

And Bernie thinks we should talk it out with terrorists and debate them:

Sanders wants to sit down with murderers of Americans like Obama did…. which allowed Soleimani to CONTINUE killing Americans. #Brilliant #FITN #NHPolitics #DemDebate — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 8, 2020

Luckily for the others on the stage, they moved on to a new question:

Would you have ordered the Soleimani strike?

Buttigieg: depends on the circumstances

Biden: no

Sanders: no

Everyone else: ? — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 8, 2020

It really is amazing how much things have changed:

In 2004 cycle, Howard Dean's campaign imploded when he said we weren't any safer with Saddam dead. In 2020, no Democrat feels that they can risk claiming they would have ordered the killing of one of the world's worst terrorists. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 8, 2020

WATCH:

Pete Buttigieg says if he was president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alivehttps://t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

***