Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) was the only Dem standing and applauding during portions of President Trump’s SOTU speech last night when he talked about the economy under his watch:
That was Sen. Krysten Sinema, a D from Arizona, standing up to cheer Trump just now
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 5, 2020
How do Dems not cheer unemployment dropping?
Not a good look. #SOTU puts Dems in a bad spot. https://t.co/PfRQO95a82
— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) February 5, 2020
Watch:
Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema gives a standing ovation after Trump commends GOP Sen. Tim Scott for work on opportunity zones. pic.twitter.com/CPjxbgfIIG
— Axios (@axios) February 5, 2020
This is quite the look, Dems:
SLAY QWEEN SINEMA pic.twitter.com/yLoSQy31wx
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 5, 2020
She even clapped for tax cuts:
Sinema clapping for tax cuts makes me think she has no interest in being anyone’s VP
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 5, 2020
And the look on Sen. Kamala Harris’ face is an instant classic:
🎶hello darkness, my old friend🎶 pic.twitter.com/vtCNSSwXUA
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 5, 2020
Watch:
Democrats refuse to clap for record low unemployment, record low poverty levels.
Absolutely pathetic. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/J7R96OQMb5
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020
It’s nice to see a little bipartisanship every now-and-again, no?
Thanks Kyrsten! Working across the aisle on good ideas shouldn’t be such a foreign concept. https://t.co/wgb578vsvO
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 5, 2020
And her response:
Couldn’t be prouder to support your work transforming communities, and lucky to call you a friend. https://t.co/wtLtKLwERH
— Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) February 5, 2020
***