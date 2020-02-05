Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) was the only Dem standing and applauding during portions of President Trump’s SOTU speech last night when he talked about the economy under his watch:

That was Sen. Krysten Sinema, a D from Arizona, standing up to cheer Trump just now — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 5, 2020

How do Dems not cheer unemployment dropping?

Not a good look. #SOTU puts Dems in a bad spot. https://t.co/PfRQO95a82 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) February 5, 2020

Watch:

Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema gives a standing ovation after Trump commends GOP Sen. Tim Scott for work on opportunity zones. pic.twitter.com/CPjxbgfIIG — Axios (@axios) February 5, 2020

This is quite the look, Dems:

SLAY QWEEN SINEMA pic.twitter.com/yLoSQy31wx — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 5, 2020

She even clapped for tax cuts:

Sinema clapping for tax cuts makes me think she has no interest in being anyone’s VP — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 5, 2020

And the look on Sen. Kamala Harris’ face is an instant classic:

Watch:

Democrats refuse to clap for record low unemployment, record low poverty levels. Absolutely pathetic. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/J7R96OQMb5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020

It’s nice to see a little bipartisanship every now-and-again, no?

Thanks Kyrsten! Working across the aisle on good ideas shouldn’t be such a foreign concept. https://t.co/wgb578vsvO — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 5, 2020

And her response:

Couldn’t be prouder to support your work transforming communities, and lucky to call you a friend. https://t.co/wtLtKLwERH — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) February 5, 2020

***