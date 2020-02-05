Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Mike Pompeo’s response to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi throwing a temper tantrum and ripping up her copy of President Trump’s SOTU speech:

Yes, it’s happening:

“Best tweet of the day,” for sure:

Best tweet of the day. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 5, 2020

Holy crap, man. This is fire. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

So, this was Lisa Simpson’s “drain the swamp” moment?

It’s funny because she rips up her own essay because she has lost faith in democracy due to corrupt politicans. It is a good episode. You should watch it. https://t.co/YGjdQmXz7W — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) February 5, 2020

Summary of that episode here:

Lisa tears up her essay when she realises how corrupt the government is so… yeah? pic.twitter.com/GoNlXugYNI — chameleon comedian corinthian caricature (@natalie_hewitt) February 5, 2020

And, of course, it’s not going over very well:

Oh, Mr. Secretary, if only you cared as much about protecting our ambassadors from political smear attacks as you do in demonstrating the strength of your gif game. https://t.co/TOTo0DSWQT — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 5, 2020

This Twitter user is the U.S. Secretary of State. https://t.co/I94zC4c0wp — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 5, 2020

The Secretary of State just tweeted this. https://t.co/AVgQ95J95e — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 5, 2020

This is from the actual Secretary of State. https://t.co/056SGTv7Zl — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) February 5, 2020

Secretary of State Pompeo appears to compare Speaker Pelosi to Lisa Simpson, using his personal Twitter handle. https://t.co/16QyaphhJ6 — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) February 5, 2020

This from the guy who got cranky when a lady reporter asked him some tough questions. https://t.co/gChl48wxMs — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) February 5, 2020

Buckle up, as today’s just going to get crazier.

