LOL. Iowa Dems are blaming a “coding issue” for why their app crashed during yesterday’s caucuses:

NEW statement from @iowademocrats — "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system." pic.twitter.com/kOXdcvggoe — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) February 4, 2020

It’s time for all the “learn to code jokes”:

Who knew "learn to code" would become so prophetic? https://t.co/GrtJxx2J02 — Ben Howe (@BenHowe) February 4, 2020

You’d think this would come up:

These mooks didn't even try a stress test before the caucus. "Partial data reporting due to a coding error" is the sort of thing THAT WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP IN A PRACTICE RUN. https://t.co/XDCsYtl3k8 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2020

And apparently, it did. But concerns were ignored:

MSNBC just reported that it was tested and concerns were ignored. — blue wave tbd 2020 (@cburchie) February 4, 2020

You’d think they’d learn this on Day 1 of coding school:

that is somehow even worse if true. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2020

Anyway, it does remind us of a sitcom, but much funnier:

Why does this remind me of Jerry Seinfeld at the rental car counter? https://t.co/MnPPiXEgF8 — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 4, 2020

For the Seinfeld reference above:

"See, you know how to take the reservation, you just don't know how to *hold* the reservation and that's really the most important part of the reservation, the holding. Anybody can just take them."https://t.co/Gt67J5xOYd — D.J. Short (@djshort) February 4, 2020

Video!

***