The latest from the Iowa Democratic party is that they will not have all of the results ready today:

NEWS: Iowa Democratic Party tells campaigns it plans to release the majority of the results by 4 p.m. today — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 4, 2020

WTH does “majority of the results” even mean?

the majority of the results. releasing results means you have the results. not some of the results. right? https://t.co/MXVAJIOQcf — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 4, 2020

Good question. Too bad Iowa Dems won’t say:

Also lots of Q’s on this IDP call about what “majority” of results released means. Troy Price assured it would be “more than 50% of all results for sure” but no specific timeline given on when full results would come. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 4, 2020

They’re just making it worse:

Last night, the data wasn't released because it was "accurate" but "partial." Now it plans to release "the majority" of the results? Does anyone think this is going well? https://t.co/TLh04UKg4H https://t.co/qyUBPHkIK6 — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 4, 2020

A+ for effort though:

On a call with Democratic campaigns happening now, Iowa Democratic Chair Troy Price says his team has "worked through the night and this is our plan to share with you now." IDP will release the "majority of the results that we have by 4 p.m.," Price says. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 4, 2020

We’ll just sit back and watch:

"Majority of the results"

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/IftNn1GP4T — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

