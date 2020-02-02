President Trump’s Super Bowl ad featuring Alice Johnson just aired and it’s not going over well with blue-checks.
First up, here’s the ad:
I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!
Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020
And now the backlash:
That #trump ad was a lie.
— Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) February 2, 2020
I just threw up in my mouth at that Trump ad
— Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) February 2, 2020
PANDERING ASS TRUMP AD. #SuperBowl
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 2, 2020
Sooooo did Trump really just take credit for @KimKardashian’s work?!
— Leah Rocketto (@LRocketto) February 2, 2020
Barf bag please. #brandbowl Trump
— Amanda Magee she/her (@AmandaMagee) February 2, 2020
Wow. It was a really good ad. No wonder they hate it.
***