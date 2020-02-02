As we told you yesterday, longtime conservative Bill Kristol is now a Democrat:
Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020
But he’s only been a Dem for one day and he’s already soured on the idea of socialism:
Maybe Dems shouldn’t nominate a socialist? https://t.co/jDHpXlXRNo
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2020
What kind of unity is this, Bill? What if Bernie is the nominee?
You've been a Democrat for one day & you're already telling them what to do?
— John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) February 2, 2020
He’s not up on the talking points maybe:
Maybe we should tell people a social democracy is not communism.
— Violeta Bostioca (@viob2016) February 2, 2020
And he’s not allowed back if Bernie is the nominee:
No take backs.
You wanted it. You got it.
— D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 2, 2020
“Enjoy that be you made”:
Enjoy that bed you made.
— becky mayo (@justanurse25) February 2, 2020
