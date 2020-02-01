We get that Dems are pissed that the DNC changed the debate rules to allow Mike Bloomberg a chance to get on the stage for the next debate, but would you be surprised that Bernie Sanders’ anger at it is complete BS?

Before the announcement on Friday, team Bernie was — wait for it — arguing that the DNC was helping the billionaire mayor by not included him in the debates:

They held this position on Thursday to be precise:

Now, it’s rigged:

The DNC can’t win:

And check out this epic meltdown by Michael Moore on the news:

Do Iowa voters like that kind of language?

