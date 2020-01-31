Now, THIS is funny. . .

Check out Sen. Chuck Schumer scolding a giggling Sen. Kamala Harris at the start of today’s presser:

Nevertheless, she didn’t persist:

Apparently he does this often, but it’s still hilarious — especially Kamala’s facial expression and then how she crosses her arms and gets all serious:

