Gov. Ralph Northam, can you please provide us with an alibi on the day of this robbery, because this guy looks a lot like you (at least how you looked in medical school):

Man in blackface robs Maryland bank https://t.co/JN384yw4yF pic.twitter.com/bPqpceK9yx — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2020

That photo was posted to the Facebook page of the Perryville Police Department, but they’ve since removed it citing reader comments:

How many of those comments were actually directed at Gov. Ralph Northam, as was the case on Twitter?

I’m no detective but I would start looking around the Virginia governors mansion for clues. https://t.co/fz7r1VSic2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2020

Does Ralph Northam have a solid alibi? https://t.co/YXklsG6O3M — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 30, 2020

The Governor of Virginia is crossing state lines to rob banks https://t.co/ysJCsIKjmf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2020

Or maybe Canada’s Justin Trudeau committed the crime?

I’m no snitch, but has anyone seen Justin Trudeau recently https://t.co/R1VgIUG6Zf pic.twitter.com/vbq5a3hYEw — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 30, 2020

Or they teamed up!

The Northam-Trudeau Gang strikes again! https://t.co/jliuNK2hw0 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 30, 2020

***