As we told you earlier this morning, Beto O’Rourke’s plan to “defeat Trump in Texas” hit a tiny roadblock after his candidate, Eliz Markowitz, lost by 16 points to Republican Gary Gates in a special election for the state’s 28th House district:
Called @GatesforTexas last night to congratulate him on a great win for Texas in #HD28. No surprise Ft Bend voters said no to socialism, Beto and his left-wing crusades against life, guns, religious freedom and Texas values. #KeepTexasRed #KeepAmericaGreat #txlege
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 29, 2020
And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott with an awesome troll of the failed presidential candidate:
Are there any updates on this race tonight? https://t.co/1euLaqE0px
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 29, 2020
And:
Wait.
Beto math was that if he won or was close in a House district then he could help a democrat win.
He came within 3% in this district.
Early returns show the Republican winning by about 18%
Beto math doesn’t work.
All of that $ was incinerated. https://t.co/1euLaqE0px
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 29, 2020
“Savage AF,” indeed:
Savage af. Love my Gov! #HD28 #ByeByeBeto #2A #SocialismKills https://t.co/FNIkW2ZQSx
— Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) January 29, 2020
Good luck in November, Dems:
Nope. Going to be a long night. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NsbRLO6InK
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 29, 2020
When will national Dems realize this?
Yeah Beto bombs in his reboot…he's kryptonite to the vast majority of Texas voters. https://t.co/d4Vd4jZozJ
— Dave Carney (@granitewinger) January 29, 2020
Not today, Dems:
Congratulations to @GatesforTexas! Despite the best efforts of Beto & Democrats from across the nation to flip #HD28, Republicans came together and proved that Texas is not up for grabs.
— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) January 29, 2020
