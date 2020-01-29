As we told you earlier this morning, Beto O’Rourke’s plan to “defeat Trump in Texas” hit a tiny roadblock after his candidate, Eliz Markowitz, lost by 16 points to Republican Gary Gates in a special election for the state’s 28th House district:

Called @GatesforTexas last night to congratulate him on a great win for Texas in #HD28. No surprise Ft Bend voters said no to socialism, Beto and his left-wing crusades against life, guns, religious freedom and Texas values. #KeepTexasRed #KeepAmericaGreat #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 29, 2020

And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott with an awesome troll of the failed presidential candidate:

Are there any updates on this race tonight? https://t.co/1euLaqE0px — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 29, 2020

And:

Wait. Beto math was that if he won or was close in a House district then he could help a democrat win. He came within 3% in this district. Early returns show the Republican winning by about 18% Beto math doesn’t work.

All of that $ was incinerated. https://t.co/1euLaqE0px — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 29, 2020

“Savage AF,” indeed:

Good luck in November, Dems:

Nope. Going to be a long night. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NsbRLO6InK — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 29, 2020

When will national Dems realize this?

Yeah Beto bombs in his reboot…he's kryptonite to the vast majority of Texas voters. https://t.co/d4Vd4jZozJ — Dave Carney (@granitewinger) January 29, 2020

Not today, Dems:

Congratulations to @GatesforTexas! Despite the best efforts of Beto & Democrats from across the nation to flip #HD28, Republicans came together and proved that Texas is not up for grabs. — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) January 29, 2020

***

