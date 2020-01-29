And the circus continues, now with indicted ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas spotted in the Capitol ahead of today’s impeachment trial:

BREAKING NEWS: Giuliani Associate and Employee Lev Parnas to Attend Trump Impeachment Trial Today; Trump Legal Team Agent, Considered a Potential Trump Co-Conspirator, Wants to Testify Before the Senate to Inculpate Both Trump and Giuliani https://t.co/6r3SZv3Odp — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 29, 2020

And he’s going thanks to tickets from Sen. Chuck Schumer:

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas arrives on CapHill, headed for Schumer's office in Hart Senate Office Blg — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 29, 2020

Can we stop paying attention now?

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sits in Schumer's office ahead of impeachment trial. Here's what we know: https://t.co/nbAj3difEV pic.twitter.com/6mORiyqv3Q — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 29, 2020

Oh, it’s this easy to score a ticket? Who knew!

SCHUMER: on why he gave a ticket to the trial to Parnas’ lawyer – he called up and like any New Yorker who called, we gave him a ticket. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 29, 2020

But he’s wearing a court-ordered GPS tracker on his ankle. Will they even let him in the public gallery?

Colleague Jason Donner rpts Parnas is now picking up his tickets for the trial from Schumer's office. But unclear how Parnas will be allowed to enter the chamber since electronic devices are prohibited & he is wearing a court-ordered GPS tracker — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 29, 2020

LOL. Even Sen. Schumer is not sure if he’ll be allowed in or not:

Schumer says that Lev Parnas asked for tickets to the impeachment trial "like many New Yorkers." He also said he wasn't sure Parnas would be allowed in the electronics-free chamber with his ankle monitor. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 29, 2020

Even their political stunts are incompetent.

***