If you thought that Don Lemon panel was bad, have a listen to what failed House candidate Jon Ossoff has to say about conservatives now that he’s running for Senate:

Jon @Ossoff is out to cancel conservatism. In a new clip he says he wants to make it so Republicans/ Trump supporters "never show their faces again" Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race. pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

Everyone else at the Applebee’s was like, dude… https://t.co/ACQN7CtDpr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2020

Wait, was that really at an Appleebee’s?

You come for a couple mozzarella sticks and a cold bud heavy and you end up with pajama boy screaming that you shouldn't be out in public. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 28, 2020

And that’s quite the pitch. In Georgia:

2,089,104 Georgians voted for Donald Trump in 2016. https://t.co/fbY3Sv3igz — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 28, 2020

Again, we wish libs good luck with this strategy that totally didn’t backfire on them last time:

Sounding like Don Lemon and his CNN panel, Jon Ossoff doesn’t just want to win elections, he doesn’t think conservatives deserve to exist in the public square. “You’ll never be able to show your face again” New footage from a townhall in GA:pic.twitter.com/vkcOSZZQ6Q — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 28, 2020

Yep:

Politics is no longer about winning more voters than the other guy. It's about destroying & intimidating all that think differently so that they get out of your way. https://t.co/lNnNvrXD1p — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 28, 2020

