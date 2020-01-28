Time to panic?

It appears House Republicans are worried about a “full-blown fundraising crisis” after the DCCC outraised the NRCC by $40 million in 2019:

“They are kicking our ass,” warned Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

And, yes, he’s sounding the alarm:

Only $39,250,000 to go. . .

