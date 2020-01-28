After getting trashed for saying he’d like to hear from John Bolton, Sen. Mitt Romney just told reporters that if it happens, it would be fair to hear from witnesses like Joe and Hunter Biden as well:

That sound you hear is the swoosh from the boomerang that just hits Dems in the face:

Mitt’s also not a fan of the proposal we told you about earlier where senators get to see John Bolton’s manuscript:

Dems, proceed at your own risk:

Please, please listen to Jen Rubin:

WATCH:

