After getting trashed for saying he’d like to hear from John Bolton, Sen. Mitt Romney just told reporters that if it happens, it would be fair to hear from witnesses like Joe and Hunter Biden as well:

Romney on supporting witnesses that Republicans want to call, like the Bidens: “I think if you are going to hear from one side then you probably ought I have a chance to hear from a witness from the other side.” — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) January 28, 2020

That sound you hear is the swoosh from the boomerang that just hits Dems in the face:

ROMNEY on Bidens as witnesses: "I feel like if you'd hear from one side, you'd want to hear from the other side." But asked if he's part of the group discussing the deal, he shouted, "Nope" as elevator door closed. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 28, 2020

Mitt’s also not a fan of the proposal we told you about earlier where senators get to see John Bolton’s manuscript:

Lindsey Graham is floating the idea of getting a copy of John Bolton's manuscript that the Senate can read before the trial ends. But that's not enough for Mitt Romney, who just said he wants to hear it from Bolton himself. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 28, 2020

Dems, proceed at your own risk:

>@LindseyGrahamSC: there will be 51 votes to call hunter and joe Biden and the whistleblower if the senate votes to call witnesses. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

Please, please listen to Jen Rubin:

Joe Biden campaign collectively hollers: Yesss!! When can Joe be there? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 28, 2020

WATCH:

***