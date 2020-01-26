Rep. Jerry Nadler will miss Monday’s impeachment trial so that he can travel to New York and meet with the cancer doctor treating his wife, Joyce Miller:
Read my statement on missing part of the Senate Impeachment Trial on Monday because of a family health matter: pic.twitter.com/fis3vkZrid
— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 26, 2020
