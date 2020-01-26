Rep. Jerry Nadler will miss Monday’s impeachment trial so that he can travel to New York and meet with the cancer doctor treating his wife, Joyce Miller:

Read my statement on missing part of the Senate Impeachment Trial on Monday because of a family health matter: pic.twitter.com/fis3vkZrid — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 26, 2020

Prayers up and God bless, congressman:

God bless. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 26, 2020

Thoughts and prayers with Congressman Nadler, his wife, and their family. https://t.co/DE7R5urfl1 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 26, 2020

Prayers for the health of Jerry Nadler’s wife. https://t.co/89FN9AIizH — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 26, 2020

