Guys, it’s over. Like stick a fork in it. The fat lady has sung. Nah, nah, nah, nah, hey, hey, hey, goodbye:

If I heard correctly, David Axelrod just said on CNN that he was at a focus group this morning that went for 80 minutes before anyone mentioned impeachment—in the midst of the trial — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 25, 2020

Here’s the video. . .

Axelrod: “I was in a focus group this morning for the Institute of Politics here at the University of Chicago with some Chicago Democratic voters. And it was chilling to hear them talk about this because impeachment didn’t even come up — no one volunteered it — for 80 minutes into the focus group and we’re right in the middle of the trial”

Axelrod: even in a focus group of Democratic voters, impeachment “didn’t even come up” for 80 minuteshttps://t.co/aMoJ2U3x1U pic.twitter.com/h0tNQOhOQ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2020

If Chicago Dems in a focus group don’t care about impeachment, why should we?

