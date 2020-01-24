President Trump just tweeted out an image of the new Space Force logo. . .

It’s basically the Starfleet logo, no?

It really is:

WTF is happening here:

Makes you think:

Over to you, Captain:

Set phasers to “sue”?

Or maybe it’s just a reboot of the old Air Force Space Command logo?

***

