Rep. Adam Schiff just wrapped up his closing argument in the impeachment trial and quoted from the disputed CBS News article that said President Trump any GOP senator that votes against him will find their “head on a pike.”

Needless to say, this comment did not go over well with the GOP Senators:

He “overreached,” according to Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska:

.@lisamurkowski just told us that Adam Schiff overreached tonight. She said he is a good orator, but crossed a line at the end of the night. She said she hasn’t decided whether to support witnesses and will wait until President Trump’s lawyers make their case. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 25, 2020

“That’s when he lost me,” she added:

But GOP senators all insisting that the report and anonymous quote Schiff cited isn’t true. @lisamurkowski says his speech on moral courage was fine until that. “That’s when he lost me,” she said, and clarifies: “I was never told my head would be on a pike.” — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 25, 2020

Senators Joni Ernst and Martha McSally both said “that’s not true” and were “visibly upset” by it:

Several senators in the room shook their heads, audibly said “that’s not true.” Ernst and McSally — two of those swing states Schiff has been talking about! — were visibly upset as they whispered about it after. — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 25, 2020

Add Susan Collins of Maine James Risch of Idaho to the list:

“That’s not true,” Susan Collins said several times on the floor, shaking her head when Schiff cited a news report saying WH warned senators that a vote against Trump means “your head will be on a pike.” Risch also said aloud: “That’s not true.” Cotton laughed when Schiff said it — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2020

They’re “INCENSED”:

Republicans are INCENSED about Adam Schiff’s comment about the CBS report that senators had been warned they’d have their “head on a pike” if they convict. “He lost me there,” Lisa Murkowski said. John Barrasso blasted Schiff for “spread falsehoods … on the Senate floor.” — Griffin Connolly (@GriffinConnolly) January 25, 2020

Sen. John Barrasso said Schiff “offended every Republican senator”:

Sen. Barasso said Schiff "offended every Republican senator" and that no Republican had been told that, referring to the CBS report — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton just laughed when he said it:

Here’s the play-by-play: “And then, in a split second, [Schiff] lost them:

When Schiff began talking about moral courage and courage in battle, the entire chamber was silent. The usually chatty senators weren't chatting, but watching. He had them completely. Regardless of what Republicans thought of him, Schiff had them as an audience. All of them. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 25, 2020

And then, it a split second, he lost them. When he mentioned the CBS News report about Trump saying he'd put senators' "head on a pike" if they didn't support him, a ripple of disapproval went through the GOP side. Some laughed, many – including Collins – said "that's not true." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 25, 2020

He lost his audience in an instant. Lisa Murkowski told reporters about this very moment right after the day ended.https://t.co/5W6SIVmuJK — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 25, 2020

It was like a magic spell had lifted. All of a sudden, the fidgety Republicans were fidgeting again. Sasse and Tim Scott were chatting, as were Ernst and Cotton. Just as suddenly as he had gained their attention, and even their trust, as an audience, Schiff lost them. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 25, 2020

Good job, Dems, at unifying the Republican party.

***