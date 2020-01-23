Here we go again. . .
An awkward moment captured on video at this morning’s World Holocaust Forum event in Israel has people saying Prince Charles snubbed Vice President Mike Pence:
Damn, Prince Charles did US Vice President @Mike_Pence dirty – he skipped shaking hands with him pic.twitter.com/hJlvf2gqoL
— ليث ابو فاضل (@leithfadel) January 23, 2020
Watch for yourself:
I assume this was purely unintentional. Still kinda funny on an "international diplomatic incident" level. #PrinceCharles @VP pic.twitter.com/2d56Go7wHO
— Joshua Phillipson (@BioJEP) January 23, 2020
Except, this isn’t what happened:
Pence’s spokeswoman says the VP and the Second Lady spoke with Prince Charles for five minutes in the pre-program before they entered the hall.
After Pence spoke, he shook hands with Prince Charles, Macron, Putin and Netanyahu. Via pool reporter @AshleyRParker.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 23, 2020
Does this look like a snub to you?
All smiles as VP Pence exchanges greetings with Prince Charles at World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem which @VP addressed this morning. (Official White House Photo Myles D. Cullen) pic.twitter.com/R85PXgBxHo
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 23, 2020
***