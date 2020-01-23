As we told you yesterday, Rep. Adam Schiff said the quiet part out loud and admitted impeachment is important because Dems can’t leave it up to the voters. ICYMI, here it is again:

How did Schiff think this would play?

Thank you for the talking point, Congressman:

And here’s Bret Baier with a few more-than-relevant questions for the House Manger:

What a joke.

***

