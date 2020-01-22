Um, did he not see “The Bad News Bears”? The Bears were the heroes in that film and were awesome:

This ending is classic!

 

Trending

We guess he got tired of “The Caine Mutiny” analogy:

Anyway, be careful what you wish for. Voters would’ve picked the Bears over the Yankees in a heartbeat, which airline-etiquette expert Tom Nichols acknowledges in the most condescending way possible, of course:

See you in November, Yankees:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bad News BearsGeorge Conway