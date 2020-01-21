President Donald Trump spoke at the big Davos conference this morning and let’s just say blue-check journos were quite triggered by his remarks.

The Washington Post’s Heather long says it’s “telling” that President Trump talked up America’s economy and didn’t address climate change:

This is telling:

Pretty much every other leader at #Davos came to talk about cooperation and addressing climate change. Trump is talking about how great his economy is. He's talking solely about America and himself.#WEF50 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 21, 2020

And he talked about — GASP — America’s vast fuel resources, via Los Angeles Times’ Chris Megerian noted th

At a time when Davos is worried about climate change, Trump is boasting about production of "traditional fuels" like coal and natural gas. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 21, 2020

The U.S. was on the brink of war with Iran and gasoline prices did not move. Maybe developing America’s resources was, you know, good for the world?

Donald Trump boasts at the World Economic Forum in Davos about the US shale boom: “We are on the threshold of virtually unlimited reserves of energy” | #WEF20 #OOTT pic.twitter.com/3PFoPkEn2Z — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) January 21, 2020

And they’re mad that Davos attendees aren’t mad at the president:

Davos embracing Trump is an indictment of both Trump and Davos. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 21, 2020

Dear Diary: He called it a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” again!

As his Senate trial begins, Trump has arrived at Davos forum and once again referred to impeachment as a “witch hunt… a hoax… and a disgrace.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

He called it a witch hunt and a hoax in this clip, so not really steering clear:

Trump in Davos would not answer question on whether there should be witnesses at impeachment trial. He is really trying to steer clear of the subject. pic.twitter.com/8mnTxOtt9M — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

They wanted President Trump to acknowledge the threat of climate change:

Greta Thunberg’s Message at Davos Forum: ‘Our House Is Still on Fire’ https://t.co/kcbojNGHBN — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 21, 2020

And he did! Kind of:

Trump, asked about @GretaThunberg at #WEF20: "I'm a big believer in the environment" — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 21, 2020

And then he called climate alarmists “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers”. . .

Trump, at Davos, says US will join initiative to plant 1 trillion trees. But he implicitly slams climate change activists, saying they are the “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers.” pic.twitter.com/EVfwiFnvVf — Mark Landler (@MarkLandler) January 21, 2020

. . .and “perennial prophets of doom”:

Donald Trump has lashed out at the 'perennial prophets of doom' who warn that the world is in a major environmental crisis, as he addressed an audience in Davos including Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/JqjcrUMlWh — SBS News (@SBSNews) January 21, 2020

Watch:

Trump takes aim at what he called "alarmists", saying the world must reject those who predict "doom" and "the apocalypse" #WEF20 #Davos pic.twitter.com/gJl3KXMTSu — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 21, 2020

***