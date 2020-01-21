President Donald Trump spoke at the big Davos conference this morning and let’s just say blue-check journos were quite triggered by his remarks.

The Washington Post’s Heather long says it’s “telling” that President Trump talked up America’s economy and didn’t address climate change:

And he talked about — GASP — America’s vast fuel resources, via Los Angeles Times’ Chris Megerian noted th

The U.S. was on the brink of war with Iran and gasoline prices did not move. Maybe developing America’s resources was, you know, good for the world?

Trending

And they’re mad that Davos attendees aren’t mad at the president:

Dear Diary: He called it a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” again!

He called it a witch hunt and a hoax in this clip, so not really steering clear:

They wanted President Trump to acknowledge the threat of climate change:

And he did! Kind of:

And then he called climate alarmists “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers”. . .

. . .and “perennial prophets of doom”:

Watch:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DavosDonald Trump