Can you spot the errors in this tweet from Brooklyn public defender Scott Hechinger where he compares gun crimes in New York City to gun owners marching in Virginia yesterday?

In New York, Black teenagers face a mandatory minimum of 3.5 years and maximum of 15 years in prison for simple possession a firearm. Meanwhile, in Virginia, parades of white people in ski-masks carrying assault weapons walk menacingly down the street on #MLKDay & all is normal. https://t.co/9yeR04ptSh — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) January 20, 2020

Maybe he missed the illegal vs. legal day at law school?

Someone possessing an illegal firearm or someone possessing a legal firearm. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/BG3syd6YD1 — Jon Fitch 🦍🐲🦏🍔 (@jonfitchdotnet) January 21, 2020

And who knew “the law varies based on race”:

Whoa. I’ve been practicing all this time and had no idea the law varies based on race https://t.co/gL5jtb4xv5 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 21, 2020

We have questions, too:

what kind of prison sentence do White teenagers face in New York? https://t.co/L89SZwOa7A — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 21, 2020

State laws: How do they work?

Wow it's almost like those are completely different states with different laws but go off I guess https://t.co/py8wXOePEW — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 21, 2020

Finally the truth comes out?

weird for a public defender in Brooklyn to highlight why Virginia so much better and freer than New York, but okay. https://t.co/9JowNLNCM5 — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 21, 2020

“Nice reporting,” from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

Yep, New York sucks. Nice reporting, @ScottHech! https://t.co/5XQjKP4o6P — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 21, 2020

And we’ll end it with this:

Hi again, Kurt. That’s the opposite of what I said. I want gun control. Not arrests.

Not convictions.

Not prison.

Not mandatory minimums.

Not criminalization. https://t.co/UHQEpkpq8i — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) January 21, 2020

Get right on that and let us know how it goes.

***