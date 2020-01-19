LOL.

if Deval Patrick can’t complete a video call successfully, how can he hope to be President of the United States?

Apparently @DevalPatrick was so slightly late Skype-calling into this event so event organizers send someone out to start talking about various issues facing American democracy — and people start getting up and leaving. pic.twitter.com/uyucQHcjS2 — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) January 19, 2020

How soon until he calls his Iowa supporter “racist for leaving” early?

"I am competent enough to be president, and to prove it, I'm going to be super late to my own event that I can call into at any time from anywhere I happen to be." — Rocky Lotito (@RockyLotito) January 19, 2020

He was phoning in from South Carolina:

@DevalPatrick joins #WeThePeople2020 via livestream from South Carolina and opens with a statement about #MLKWeekend and how MLK and his colleagues fought for democracy. Mentions lobbyists, #CitizensUnited, and says our democracy isn’t producing democratic outcomes. pic.twitter.com/cKhglaeMCX — PFAW (@peoplefor) January 19, 2020

And now you know why candidates don’t Skype in for events even if it would save the planet and reduce their carbon footprints:

It got worse for Patrick:

Technical difficulties are ensuing right in the middle of a question about a @DevalPatrick-supporting super-PAC. pic.twitter.com/Zxk537EhSy — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) January 19, 2020

Not ready for primetime:

Moderators saying they have "no idea how to fix this." — Courtney Crowder (@CourtneyCare) January 19, 2020

He’d rather have taxpayer subsidized campaigns to pay for his vanity project? No thanks:

Well, we can say he came in too late because he doesn’t have the infrastructure or money to put in place that infrastructure and Mike Bloomberg does. It’s just a fact:

.@DevalPatrick at forum in Des Moines says he & Michael Bloomberg got in at close to same time: "I think I'm the only one being asked if I came in too late….we keep score based on whose making progress based…on the amount of money raised and the amount of money spent." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 19, 2020

But, sure . . . play that race card.

***