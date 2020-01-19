Bernie Sanders confirmed earlier today in Iowa that he does indeed believe gender is an obstacle for female politicians who want to be president:

There’s really only one reaction to this:

And then he said his age is an obstacle, too:

Buttigieg is too young, Warren is too female, Bernie is too old . . . and President Trump is just right:

Team Bernie is now doing damage control:

Too late!

Warren, however, will “have no further comment on this”:

So, she’s the one who dropped the bomb on Bernie and now that’s it’s backfiring, she’s going to shut up about it?

A pox on both their houses.

***

