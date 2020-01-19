Bernie Sanders confirmed earlier today in Iowa that he does indeed believe gender is an obstacle for female politicians who want to be president:

Bernie Sanders said "everybody brings some negatives" when asked if gender is an obstacle for women running for officehttps://t.co/ZYlfO3QQdN — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 19, 2020

There’s really only one reaction to this:

And then he said his age is an obstacle, too:

Bernie to NHPR Question: do you think that gender is still an obstacle for female politicians? Sanders: Look, I, th- the answer is yes. But I think everybody has their own sets of problems. I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem. pic.twitter.com/h7ztuYmCXJ — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 19, 2020

Buttigieg is too young, Warren is too female, Bernie is too old . . . and President Trump is just right:

Cont. “I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem….If you’re looking at Buttigieg, he’s a young guy. People will say, ‘He’s too young to be president.’ You look at this one, ‘She’s a woman.’ You know, you look at that — so everybody, you know, brings some negatives, if you’d like.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 19, 2020

Team Bernie is now doing damage control:

Bernie comms director responds: https://t.co/lRfrm0zSRg — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 19, 2020

Too late!

Warren, however, will “have no further comment on this”:

Warren responds: “I have no further comment on this. I have no further comment on this…I have been friends with Bernie for a long time. https://t.co/LxrJPVaLXG pic.twitter.com/9pKVV7M2s4 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 19, 2020

So, she’s the one who dropped the bomb on Bernie and now that’s it’s backfiring, she’s going to shut up about it?

Look, people, she has no further comment on this thing she started that is backfiring wonderfully https://t.co/ZibilXypnn — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 19, 2020

A pox on both their houses.

