How do you do, fellow kids?

Man, this is pathetic:

Maybe Mike Bloomberg missed the day on the campaign trail when even Dems agreed with the U.S. Army’s decision to ban the Chinese-owned social media platform?

“It’s a cyber threat.” Via Military.com:

The U.S. Army has reversed its policy on TikTok, Military.com has learned, banning soldiers from using the popular Chinese social media app, which is now considered a security threat.

“It is considered a cyber threat,” Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa, an Army spokeswoman, told Military.com. “We do not allow it on government phones.”

Since it’s all the rage in D.C. to accuse Republican pols of being Russian agents, can we ask the same question of Bloomberg and China? It’s a pattern:

Their rules:

