Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea according to a new court filing:

BREAKING / NBC News: Former National Security Advisor Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has withdrawn his guilty plea, court filings say. His attorneys say prosecutors broke their side of the plea agreement and so they need to withdraw his plea. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 15, 2020

Sidney Powell, Flynn’s lawyer, says the government “acted in bad faith” and “breached the plea agreement”:

We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and "held back nothing" according to #prosecuters until pic.twitter.com/5FRWvvol09 — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) January 15, 2020

Flynn was set to be sentenced in two weeks:

He was set to be sentenced in two weeks after pleading guilty to lying as part of the Mueller investigation. He is now asking to delay his sentencing. https://t.co/p6fpGMjFTu — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 15, 2020

Now, there’s no guarantee the judge will let him withdraw the guilty plea:

Note to journalists: Just because Flynn has asked the judge to permit him to withdraw his guilty plea does not mean he will be permitted to do so. Usually judges deny that request. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 15, 2020

Expect fireworks:

These moves almost always backfire. It’s very difficult to withdraw a plea, it usually involves the defendant lying about why he pled in the first place, and it often ticks off the judge. Flynn just keeps begging the judge for jail time (and, clearly, begging Trump for a pardon). https://t.co/aOHKnTzI6O — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 15, 2020

To be continued. . .

