Weather in New York City on Sunday was, how do we say this in scientific terms? Oh, yeah. We just remembered the word. It was PERFECT:

As of 1:30pm, new record highs have been set at Central Park (68°), Newark (69°), JFK (68°), Islip (68°), and Bridgeport (69°), breaking records previously set in 2017 and 2018. Islip and Bridgeport broke their records by 10° and 14°, respectively! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 12, 2020

And New Yorkers were loving it:

What a dream of a January day, weather-wise, in NYC. — adam klotz (@AdamKlotzFNC) January 12, 2020

Shorts and t-shirt weather in New York in mid-January. Weird. — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 12, 2020

Practically shortly sleeve weather in NYC today. 67degrees! pic.twitter.com/MCdChjgx9A — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) January 12, 2020

Well, not all New Yorkers. The good weather was somehow causing delays on Amtrak:

Train 99 is currently operating approx. 25min late due to earlier mechanical issues and weather-related delays east of New York (NYP). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 12, 2020

It’s going to get worse, so just enjoy it:

You know that moment that sometimes happens before a storm surge, when the water pulls way back and people gather by the beach to remark what an amazing and beautiful thing it is? T-shirt weather in January has started making me think of that. — Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) January 12, 2020

Here’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blaming the unseasonably perfect weather on, you guessed it, on a climate crisis

It hit ~70° in NY. In January. This weather at this time of year can be very risky for local farmers & families they serve. If certain crops germinate/flower prematurely & a freeze follows, crops could fail or drop in yield. When food supply drops, prices rise. #ClimateCrisis https://t.co/07cziYOAIj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2020

And Michael Bloomberg’s parody Spanish account reprimanded New Yorkers for celebrating the good weather: You should “feelo malo”:

El changero del climacto es malo y todos los personas enjoyongo el weathero bueno todayo should feelo malo. — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 12, 2020

It’s both, which is why it’s funny and will probably end up getting banned from Twitter:

I can't decide if this account is offensive or hilarious or both. https://t.co/i4PaMqkbvK — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) January 12, 2020

***