Weather in New York City on Sunday was, how do we say this in scientific terms? Oh, yeah. We just remembered the word. It was PERFECT:

And New Yorkers were loving it:

Trending

Well, not all New Yorkers. The good weather was somehow causing delays on Amtrak:

It’s going to get worse, so just enjoy it:

Here’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blaming the unseasonably perfect weather on, you guessed it, on a climate crisis

And Michael Bloomberg’s parody Spanish account reprimanded New Yorkers for celebrating the good weather: You should “feelo malo”:

It’s both, which is why it’s funny and will probably end up getting banned from Twitter:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCclimateMichael Bloomberg